Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Astra Space Inc (ASTR)

The 36-month beta value for ASTR is also noteworthy at 3.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASTR is 12.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.97% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTR on January 04, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ASTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has decreased by -9.17 when compared to last closing price of 2.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 59.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Shares of Astra Space surged nearly 85% after the company’s founders offered to take the company private in a $30 million deal, according to a securities filing. The deal, proposed by CEO Adam London and Chairman Chris Kemp, valued Astra at $1.50 per share.

ASTR’s Market Performance

Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has experienced a 59.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 63.91% rise in the past month, and a 32.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.26% for ASTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.50% for ASTR’s stock, with a -43.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASTR Trading at 72.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.85%, as shares surge +66.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +193.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +56.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.51. In addition, Astra Space Inc saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from Stanford Scott, who purchase 18,442 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 26. After this action, Stanford Scott now owns 33,536 shares of Astra Space Inc, valued at $22,315 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc stands at -4391.01. The total capital return value is set at -97.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.79. Equity return is now at value -217.71, with -84.23 for asset returns.

Based on Astra Space Inc (ASTR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.50. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -48.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.