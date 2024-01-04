Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

The 36-month beta value for ALLO is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALLO is $12.79, which is $9.46 above than the current price. The public float for ALLO is 105.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on January 04, 2024 was 2.44M shares.

ALLO) stock’s latest price update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.01 in comparison to its previous close of 3.62, however, the company has experienced a 8.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call to preview its 2024 Platform Vision focused on redefining the future of CAR T by leveraging the unique attributes of allogeneic CAR T products.

ALLO’s Market Performance

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has experienced a 8.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.14% rise in the past month, and a 5.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.38% for ALLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALLO Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares surge +30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from MESSEMER DEBORAH M., who sale 18,640 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, MESSEMER DEBORAH M. now owns 62,456 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, valued at $50,317 using the latest closing price.

Mayo Stephen, the Director of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Mayo Stephen is holding 25,328 shares at $42,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138044.86 for the present operating margin

-6783.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at -136885.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -50.32, with -41.61 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,037.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.