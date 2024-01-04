Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATNF is 9.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ATNF on January 04, 2024 was 647.39K shares.

ATNF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) has jumped by 2.78 compared to previous close of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-09 that 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF ) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday as the cannabis market undergoes a rally. The cannabis sector has been on the rise lately as several companies in it release earnings reports.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF’s stock has risen by 1.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.79% and a quarterly drop of -63.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.83% for 180 Life Sciences Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for ATNF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at -32.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.35%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2012. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from Woody James N., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Dec 15. After this action, Woody James N. now owns 66,888 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp, valued at $4,700 using the latest closing price.

Feldmann Marc, the Director of 180 Life Sciences Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Feldmann Marc is holding 115,497 shares at $4,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

The total capital return value is set at -66.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.63. Equity return is now at value -312.04, with -205.89 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.