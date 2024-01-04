An In-Depth Look at Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s (VIRC) Stock Performance

In the past week, VIRC stock has gone up by 2.50%, with a monthly gain of 70.91% and a quarterly surge of 78.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for Virco Manufacturing Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.01% for VIRC’s stock, with a 118.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is above average at 6.84x. The 36-month beta value for VIRC is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRC is $14.00, which is $2.13 above than the current price. The public float for VIRC is 12.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRC on January 04, 2024 was 176.38K shares.

VIRC) stock’s latest price update

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 11.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

VIRC Trading at 50.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +61.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Virco Manufacturing Corp. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from Quinones Patricia Levine, who sale 1,470 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Oct 17. After this action, Quinones Patricia Levine now owns 67,803 shares of Virco Manufacturing Corp., valued at $11,396 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Patricia Levine, the Vice President of Virco Manufacturing Corp., sale 323 shares at $7.87 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Quinones Patricia Levine is holding 69,273 shares at $2,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.69 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virco Manufacturing Corp. stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.39. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 18.84 for asset returns.

Based on Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.07. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.