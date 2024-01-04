An In-Depth Look at Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) Stock Performance

The stock of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has seen a -9.09% decrease in the past week, with a 33.74% gain in the past month, and a 61.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for VKTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.28% for VKTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is $34.00, which is $16.6 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 89.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on January 04, 2024 was 2.46M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.81 in relation to previous closing price of 18.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Two factors –lower interest rates and the low valuation of many biotech stocks — are likely to result in many biotech companies being acquired in 2024. Lower interest rates will result in many drug maker stocks being acquired because cheaper borrowing costs will make it cheaper for firms to borrow the money that they need to finance deals.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VKTX Trading at 26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.49. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc, sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -31.12, with -29.43 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.