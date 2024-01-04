An In-Depth Look at Tradeweb Markets Inc’s (TW) Stock Performance

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a 3.81% increase in the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 16.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for TW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for TW’s stock, with a 17.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is 54.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TW is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TW is 113.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On January 04, 2024, TW’s average trading volume was 960.12K shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has plunge by 5.74relation to previous closing price of 88.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Technological advancements, growing interest income and heightened M&A activities are shaping the Finance space. TW, OBDC, AX and PJT are among the frontrunners to keep the winning streak alive.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TW Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.56. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Hult William, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $90.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hult William now owns 182,888 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $3,166,348 using the latest closing price.

Zucker Scott, the Chief Admin. and Risk Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 3,048 shares at $95.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Zucker Scott is holding 29,719 shares at $291,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.