An In-Depth Look at Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) Stock Performance

The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has gone down by -1.64% for the week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month and a 2.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSEC is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSEC is $5.50, which is -$0.5 below the current price. The public float for PSEC is 299.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on January 04, 2024 was 1.96M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 6.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

PSEC Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw 0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Eliasek M Grier, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eliasek M Grier now owns 1,616,130 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $56,700 using the latest closing price.

Eliasek M Grier, the Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Eliasek M Grier is holding 1,606,130 shares at $56,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.