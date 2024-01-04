Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPX is 17.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.18% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of AMPX was 462.22K shares.

AMPX) stock’s latest price update

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX)’s stock price has soared by 11.25 in relation to previous closing price of 4.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Amprius (AMPX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

AMPX’s Market Performance

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a 10.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.20% gain in the past month and a -11.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for AMPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.52% for AMPX’s stock, with a -26.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPX Trading at 21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.59%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw -15.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Amprius, Inc., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Dec 15. After this action, Amprius, Inc. now owns 65,215,552 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $353,600 using the latest closing price.

MIRRO JUSTIN E, the Director of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 255,000 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MIRRO JUSTIN E is holding 1,785,000 shares at $907,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -38.24 for asset returns.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 48.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.