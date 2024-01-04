AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has surge by 1.36relation to previous closing price of 300.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that It’s a new year and apparently there’s a new theme on Wall Street for investors. Many of the Magnificent Seven stocks and their high-flying tech peers are off to a difficult start in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMGN is $287.73, which is -$17.06 below the current price. The public float for AMGN is 534.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMGN on January 04, 2024 was 2.51M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN’s stock has seen a 6.37% increase for the week, with a 11.83% rise in the past month and a 14.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for AMGEN Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for AMGN’s stock, with a 21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $320 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.53. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Grygiel Nancy A., who sale 2,096 shares at the price of $273.03 back on Dec 04. After this action, Grygiel Nancy A. now owns 10,874 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $572,276 using the latest closing price.

Graham Jonathan P, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. of AMGEN Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $272.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Graham Jonathan P is holding 28,078 shares at $2,728,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 133.80, with 9.81 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.