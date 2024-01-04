American International Group Inc (AIG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is 13.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIG is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American International Group Inc (AIG) is $75.42, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 700.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On January 04, 2024, AIG’s average trading volume was 3.32M shares.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.33relation to previous closing price of 68.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Better pricing, product redesigns, technological advancement, high inflation and rate rise are expected to aid multiline insurers like MET, AIG, HIG, MTG and CNO.

AIG’s Market Performance

American International Group Inc (AIG) has seen a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.00% gain in the past month and a 17.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for AIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for AIG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $86 based on the research report published on December 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AIG Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.82. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 6,210,256 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Dec 18. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 324,203,636 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $135,073,068 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc, sale 35,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 330,413,892 shares at $717,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American International Group Inc (AIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.