American Express Co. (AXP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 186.32. However, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-04 that The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities Fund is an exchange-traded fund that is actively managed. This fund is less than two years old but has performed very well.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is 17.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for American Express Co. (AXP) is $184.00, which is -$4.18 below the current market price. The public float for AXP is 727.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On January 04, 2024, AXP’s average trading volume was 3.09M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stock saw an increase of 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly increase of 28.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for American Express Co. (AXP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

AXP Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.40. In addition, American Express Co. saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, who sale 21,008 shares at the price of $168.33 back on Nov 29. After this action, CAMPBELL JEFFREY C now owns 125,646 shares of American Express Co., valued at $3,536,277 using the latest closing price.

Buckminster Douglas E., the Vice Chairman of American Express Co., sale 11,344 shares at $158.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Buckminster Douglas E. is holding 88,376 shares at $1,802,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co. stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co. (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Express Co. (AXP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.