Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AEE stock has gone up by 2.65%, with a monthly decline of -6.71% and a quarterly surge of 1.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Ameren Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for AEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEE is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEE is $77.00, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AEE on January 04, 2024 was 2.07M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 74.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

AEE Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.66. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Flores Rafael, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $77.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Flores Rafael now owns 13,007 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $116,475 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,244 shares at $77.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 198,937 shares at $250,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.