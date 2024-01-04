Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by analysts is $33.51, which is -$1.14 below the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 298.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of ALLY was 4.57M shares.

The stock price of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged by -2.01 when compared to previous closing price of 35.36, but the company has seen a -0.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-03 that Ally Financial produced a total return of more than 40% in 2023. The bank could be a massive beneficiary of lower interest rates, especially if they fall faster than expected.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has experienced a -0.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.28% rise in the past month, and a 39.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for ALLY stock, with a simple moving average of 26.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALLY Trading at 20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.14. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw -0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from DEBRUNNER DAVID J, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, DEBRUNNER DAVID J now owns 100,787 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $131,251 using the latest closing price.

DEBRUNNER DAVID J, the VP, CAO, Controller of Ally Financial Inc, sale 3,750 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DEBRUNNER DAVID J is holding 104,537 shares at $131,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.