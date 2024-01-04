Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQN is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) is $6.78, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for AQN is 688.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On January 04, 2024, AQN’s average trading volume was 4.55M shares.

AQN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) has dropped by -1.40 compared to previous close of 6.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that In today’s dynamic economic climate, it’s easy to overlook high-performing utilities stocks, which are known for delivering robust operational results and stable growth. Despite the market’s buoyancy, a closer examination reveals why utilities stocks for 2024 warrant serious attention.

AQN’s Market Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has seen a -2.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.63% gain in the past month and a 13.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for AQN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for AQN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AQN Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.52, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), the company’s capital structure generated 144.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.07. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.