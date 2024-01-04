Albemarle Corp. (ALB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALB is $184.86, which is $44.68 above the current price. The public float for ALB is 117.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALB on January 04, 2024 was 3.19M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has decreased by -4.57 when compared to last closing price of 146.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that ALB, FIHL and GEO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 3, 2024.

ALB’s Market Performance

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has experienced a -8.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.11% rise in the past month, and a -10.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for ALB’s stock, with a -23.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $149 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALB Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.40. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Coleman Kristin M., who purchase 1,373 shares at the price of $121.86 back on Nov 07. After this action, Coleman Kristin M. now owns 2,746 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $167,314 using the latest closing price.

Norris Eric, the President, Energy Storage of Albemarle Corp., purchase 1,260 shares at $195.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Norris Eric is holding 26,596 shares at $246,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp. stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 39.97, with 20.32 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp. (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.