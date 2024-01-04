Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP)’s stock price has increased by 38.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a -36.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AISP is -0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

AISP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AISP on January 04, 2024 was 199.28K shares.

AISP’s Market Performance

AISP stock saw a decrease of -36.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -79.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -79.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.84% for Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -71.82% for AISP stock, with a simple moving average of -78.15% for the last 200 days.

AISP Trading at -76.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AISP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.79%, as shares sank -79.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AISP fell by -36.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.4500. In addition, Airship AI Holdings Inc saw 30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AISP starting from Huang Victor, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Jan 02. After this action, Huang Victor now owns 60,000 shares of Airship AI Holdings Inc, valued at $14,800 using the latest closing price.

Huang Victor, the CEO and Chairman of the BOD of Airship AI Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Huang Victor is holding 50,000 shares at $17,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AISP

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.42. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.