Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has seen a -0.82% decrease in the past week, with a 4.01% gain in the past month, and a 15.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for ADC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for ADC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is 36.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADC is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) is $65.71, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 98.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On January 04, 2024, ADC’s average trading volume was 923.78K shares.

ADC) stock’s latest price update

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 63.51. However, the company has seen a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that I don’t want to put my money into lackluster or even mere “decent” holdings. And you shouldn’t either. That should be an automatic new year’s resolution – even if you hate making them.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $64 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADC Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.69. In addition, Agree Realty Corp. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who purchase 335 shares at the price of $62.41 back on Dec 21. After this action, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now owns 381,500 shares of Agree Realty Corp., valued at $20,907 using the latest closing price.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director of Agree Realty Corp., purchase 13,000 shares at $62.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that RAKOLTA JOHN JR is holding 381,165 shares at $811,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corp. stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 3.36, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.