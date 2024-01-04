Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adobe Inc (ADBE) by analysts is $638.76, which is $69.34 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 452.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of ADBE was 2.86M shares.

ADBE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 571.79, but the company has seen a -4.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2024-01-04 that Shoppers were drawn in by retailers’ deep discounts and leaned on buy now, pay later more than in previous holiday seasons.

ADBE’s Market Performance

Adobe Inc (ADBE) has experienced a -4.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.81% drop in the past month, and a 9.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.74% for the last 200 days.

ADBE Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $598.81. In addition, Adobe Inc saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from NARAYEN SHANTANU, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $598.28 back on Dec 22. After this action, NARAYEN SHANTANU now owns 377,928 shares of Adobe Inc, valued at $19,145,000 using the latest closing price.

Durn Daniel, the EVP & CFO of Adobe Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $596.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Durn Daniel is holding 18,716 shares at $1,790,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+87.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc stands at +27.97. The total capital return value is set at 33.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.11. Equity return is now at value 35.51, with 19.06 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 24.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.81. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adobe Inc (ADBE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.