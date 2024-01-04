Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is above average at 43.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abbvie Inc (ABBV) is $169.14, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABBV on January 04, 2024 was 5.34M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 159.82. However, the company has seen a 3.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $160.46, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session.

ABBV’s Market Performance

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has seen a 3.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.89% gain in the past month and a 8.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.38% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.12% for the last 200 days.

ABBV Trading at 10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.08. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Donoghoe Nicholas, who sale 2,912 shares at the price of $154.72 back on Dec 26. After this action, Donoghoe Nicholas now owns 55,903 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $450,545 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ RICHARD A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO of Abbvie Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $148.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that GONZALEZ RICHARD A is holding 565,294 shares at $8,914,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 46.15, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.