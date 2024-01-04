Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.30relation to previous closing price of 109.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-03 that Abbott Labs has a long and successful track record of innovation and excellent performance. The company’s dividend program should substantially contribute to its long-term stock returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by analysts is $117.47, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.72B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of ABT was 6.02M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stock saw an increase of 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.42% and a quarterly increase of 14.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.22% for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

ABT Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.71. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Wainer Andrea F, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $108.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wainer Andrea F now owns 65,027 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $1,620,000 using the latest closing price.

STARKS DANIEL J, the Director of Abbott Laboratories, sale 50,000 shares at $94.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that STARKS DANIEL J is holding 6,725,316 shares at $4,702,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.