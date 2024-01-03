Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has decreased by -4.15 when compared to last closing price of 221.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-02 that Jay Chaudhry Zscaler CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk cybersecurity risk ramping up and how to combat it.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZS is 87.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.02M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

The stock of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a -4.20% decrease in the past week, with a 7.51% rise in the past month, and a 32.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ZS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of 41.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $275 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZS Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.00. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $224.28 back on Dec 28. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 31,280 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $825,361 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc, sale 4,830 shares at $223.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 128,205 shares at $1,079,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.58. Equity return is now at value -27.07, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.