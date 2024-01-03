What Recent Market Trends Mean for On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has gone down by -4.53% for the week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month and a 2.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for ONON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 95.98x. The 36-month beta value for ONON is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ONON is 185.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on January 03, 2024 was 4.85M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 26.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that On has outperformed Nike since its public debut in 2021. The upstart is growing rapidly, and its gross margin is expanding.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ONON Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.86. In addition, On Holding AG saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 8.35, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.