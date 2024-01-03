What Recent Market Trends Mean for Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) Stock

The stock of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has seen a -3.45% decrease in the past week, with a 4.38% gain in the past month, and a 6.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for MRVL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for MRVL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRVL is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MRVL is 856.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVL on January 03, 2024 was 8.93M shares.

MRVL) stock’s latest price update

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.55relation to previous closing price of 60.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock’s price.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $60 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MRVL Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.13. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from Meintjes Willem A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $60.01 back on Dec 20. After this action, Meintjes Willem A now owns 100,730 shares of Marvell Technology Inc, valued at $240,040 using the latest closing price.

Tamer Ford, the Director of Marvell Technology Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Tamer Ford is holding 70,403 shares at $3,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc stands at -2.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -3.61, with -2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.