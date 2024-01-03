What Recent Market Trends Mean for Aemetis Inc’s (AMTX) Stock

In the past week, AMTX stock has gone down by -12.29%, with a monthly gain of 7.66% and a quarterly surge of 10.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for Aemetis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for AMTX’s stock, with a 0.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aemetis Inc (AMTX) is $11.64, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 35.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on January 03, 2024 was 501.95K shares.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 2:00 PM ET Company Participants Todd Waltz – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric McAfee – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Manav Gupta – UBS Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Amit Dayal – H. C. Wainwright Matthew Blair – TPH Dave Storms – Stonegate Capital Market Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Aemetis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Review Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMTX Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from Boness Naomi Louise, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Sep 12. After this action, Boness Naomi Louise now owns 16,441 shares of Aemetis Inc, valued at $84,694 using the latest closing price.

BLOCK JOHN R, the Director of Aemetis Inc, sale 19,205 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BLOCK JOHN R is holding 27,169 shares at $121,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.