Wayfair Inc (W) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wayfair Inc (W) has gone down by -15.57% for the week, with a -6.49% drop in the past month and a -3.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.94% for W. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.60% for W’s stock, with a 2.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for W is 3.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wayfair Inc (W) is $66.28, which is $11.55 above the current market price. The public float for W is 83.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.60% of that float. On January 03, 2024, W’s average trading volume was 4.25M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) has decreased by -6.91 when compared to last closing price of 58.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Wayfair (W) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

W Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W fell by -15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.37. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw -11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Netzer Thomas, who sale 982 shares at the price of $62.87 back on Dec 18. After this action, Netzer Thomas now owns 118,715 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $61,738 using the latest closing price.

Conine Steven, the Co-Founder of Wayfair Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $52.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Conine Steven is holding 279,073 shares at $527,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wayfair Inc (W) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.