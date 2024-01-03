Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA)’s stock price has increased by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 26.11. However, the company has seen a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is expected to report a decline in earnings when it reports back for the first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday. The company, which is reported to be exploring a spinoff of its UK-based Boots drugstore chain, will report 1Q revenues of $34.9 billion for the three months to end November, a year-over-year increase of 4.6%, according to analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) by analysts is $26.14, which is -$0.85 below the current market price. The public float for WBA is 711.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of WBA was 12.45M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has seen a 1.64% increase in the past week, with a 33.65% rise in the past month, and a 18.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for WBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for WBA’s stock, with a -3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WBA Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +28.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.55. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw 2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Gates Richard P., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $20.45 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gates Richard P. now owns 73,929 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $20,450 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sale 1,279,590 shares at $195.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 30,489,956 shares at $249,999,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.15 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.62. Equity return is now at value -13.61, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 172.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.