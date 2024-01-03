Volcon Inc (VLCN) Stock Sees a-2.12 Decrease

In the past week, VLCN stock has gone down by -2.02%, with a monthly decline of -29.25% and a quarterly plunge of -95.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.68% for Volcon Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.13% for VLCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -96.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLCN is -0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for VLCN is 5.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.69% of that float. On January 03, 2024, VLCN’s average trading volume was 5.84M shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that Shares of Volcon Inc. VLCN, +72.93% rocketed 88.9% in very active trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a record one-day gain. Trading volume ballooned to an already full-day record of 93.3 million shares, enough to make the all-electric off-roading vehicle company’s stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges.

VLCN Trading at -80.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.40%, as shares sank -34.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1019. In addition, Volcon Inc saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-705.21 for the present operating margin

-221.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc stands at -752.97. The total capital return value is set at -227.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -686.86. Equity return is now at value -558.52, with -222.20 for asset returns.

Based on Volcon Inc (VLCN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,985.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.76. Total debt to assets is 83.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.