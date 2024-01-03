Visa Inc (V) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Visa Inc (V) by analysts is $282.33, which is $23.46 above the current market price. The public float for V is 1.58B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of V was 5.88M shares.

V) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 260.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that While “Magnificent Seven” rocked the U.S. market in 2023, “Fab Four” will take the forefront, per a Motley Fool article, published on Yahoo Finance.

V’s Market Performance

Visa Inc (V) has seen a 0.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.85% gain in the past month and a 11.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for V’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.97% for the last 200 days.

V Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.06. In addition, Visa Inc saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from Taneja Rajat, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $260.04 back on Dec 13. After this action, Taneja Rajat now owns 232,112 shares of Visa Inc, valued at $6,500,980 using the latest closing price.

Taneja Rajat, the PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY of Visa Inc, sale 27,679 shares at $256.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Taneja Rajat is holding 232,112 shares at $7,099,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.43 for the present operating margin

+77.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc stands at +52.03. The total capital return value is set at 37.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.34. Equity return is now at value 45.72, with 19.31 for asset returns.

Based on Visa Inc (V), the company’s capital structure generated 54.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.14. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Visa Inc (V) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.