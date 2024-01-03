VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VFS is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 31.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on January 03, 2024 was 4.41M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.77 in comparison to its previous close of 8.37, however, the company has experienced a -11.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-29 that Gina Sanchez, Lido Advisors chief market strategist, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss three buys and a bail, including Schneider Electric, Albemarle, ON Semiconductor, and VinFast.

VFS’s Market Performance

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a -11.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.57% decline in the past month and a -28.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for VFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.49% for VFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VFS Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.