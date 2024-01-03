VICI Properties Inc (VICI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VICI is $35.69, which is $3.03 above the current price. The public float for VICI is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on January 03, 2024 was 6.61M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has increased by 2.45 when compared to last closing price of 31.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that REITs are performing well and expected to continue to rise, with potential for a 45% increase in the next 2-3 years. If the Fed reduces the prime rate, REIT yields will become more competitive with bonds and treasuries. REIT balance sheets are in good condition, with low debt ratios and valuations coming back into the low end of their normal range.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has experienced a 4.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.27% rise in the past month, and a 14.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for VICI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for VICI’s stock, with a 5.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VICI Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.27. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.