Via Renewables Inc (VIA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Via Renewables Inc (VIA) has gone up by 14.27% for the week, with a 17.91% rise in the past month and a 43.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.74% for VIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.98% for VIA’s stock, with a 7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Via Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: VIA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VIA is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIA is 2.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for VIA on January 03, 2024 was 21.54K shares.

VIA) stock’s latest price update

Via Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: VIA)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.15 in comparison to its previous close of 9.40, however, the company has experienced a 14.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Via Renewables shares jumped more than 13% in early Tuesday trade after the retail energy services company announced plans for its acquisition by Retailco, LLC, in a merger agreement set at $11 per share. The cash offer represents a 17% premium to Via Renewables’ closing share price on December 29, 2023.

VIA Trading at 32.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIA rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Via Renewables Inc saw 14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+16.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Via Renewables Inc stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 4.38, with 1.98 for asset returns.

Based on Via Renewables Inc (VIA), the company’s capital structure generated 92.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.95. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Via Renewables Inc (VIA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.