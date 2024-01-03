Vast Renewables Ltd (VSTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vast Renewables Ltd (NASDAQ: VSTE)’s stock price has dropped by -23.48 in relation to previous closing price of 5.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -43.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vast Renewables Ltd (NASDAQ: VSTE) Right Now?

Vast Renewables Ltd (NASDAQ: VSTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 544.05x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTE is 9.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of VSTE was 114.16K shares.

VSTE’s Market Performance

VSTE stock saw a decrease of -43.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -63.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.05% for Vast Renewables Ltd (VSTE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.60% for VSTE’s stock, with a -61.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSTE Trading at -61.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.80%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTE fell by -43.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vast Renewables Ltd saw -23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTE

The total capital return value is set at -0.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.47. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vast Renewables Ltd (VSTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.