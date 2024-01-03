Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) has increased by 13.39 when compared to last closing price of 0.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that If you’re wondering what is going on in the stock market today or which penny stocks to buy now that major indexes are lower, you’re not alone. Earnings season mixed with economic data has resulted in a sharp downturn for the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCNX is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCNX is 6.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCNX on January 03, 2024 was 573.59K shares.

VCNX’s Market Performance

VCNX stock saw an increase of 7.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.57% and a quarterly increase of -26.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.62% for Vaccinex Inc (VCNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.68% for VCNX’s stock, with a -79.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCNX Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6419. In addition, Vaccinex Inc saw 13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCNX starting from Van Strydonck, Gerald E., who sale 3,149 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Dec 26. After this action, Van Strydonck, Gerald E. now owns 0 shares of Vaccinex Inc, valued at $2,267 using the latest closing price.

Van Strydonck, Gerald E., the Director of Vaccinex Inc, sale 1,334 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Van Strydonck, Gerald E. is holding 3,149 shares at $894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7238.55 for the present operating margin

+24.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc stands at -7205.45. The total capital return value is set at -295.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -304.21. Equity return is now at value -1797.63, with -394.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vaccinex Inc (VCNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.