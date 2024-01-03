United States Steel Corp. (X): A Technical Analysis

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corp. (X) is $36.50, which is -$11.46 below the current market price. The public float for X is 220.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on January 03, 2024 was 6.71M shares.

X) stock’s latest price update

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X)’s stock price has dropped by -1.42 in relation to previous closing price of 48.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that U.S. Steel (X) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

X’s Market Performance

United States Steel Corp. (X) has experienced a -0.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.59% rise in the past month, and a 46.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for X. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.90% for X’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.25% for the last 200 days.

X Trading at 28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +32.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.69. In addition, United States Steel Corp. saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from BURRITT DAVID B, who sale 252,458 shares at the price of $50.01 back on Dec 18. After this action, BURRITT DAVID B now owns 581,609 shares of United States Steel Corp., valued at $12,626,182 using the latest closing price.

Brown Daniel R, the SVP Adv. Tech. Steelmaking of United States Steel Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $49.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Brown Daniel R is holding 86,968 shares at $248,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corp. stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 10.72, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corp. (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United States Steel Corp. (X) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.