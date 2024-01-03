United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 8.46. However, the company has seen a 3.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that With 2023 being largely about the usual suspects, investors may be better served in the new year targeting under-rated stocks. We’re talking about fundamentally undervalued or underappreciated ideas that really didn’t much airtime compared to their peers.

Is It Worth Investing in United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) is above average at 9.72x. The 36-month beta value for UMC is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UMC is $NT53.77, which is -$2.98 below than the current price. The public float for UMC is 2.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on January 03, 2024 was 6.24M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC’s stock has seen a 3.89% increase for the week, with a 6.29% rise in the past month and a 17.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for United Micro Electronics ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UMC Trading at 6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, United Micro Electronics ADR saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Micro Electronics ADR stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 20.76, with 12.93 for asset returns.

Based on United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.