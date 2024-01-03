Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of AES Corp.’s (AES) Stock

In the past week, AES stock has gone down by -3.64%, with a monthly gain of 2.90% and a quarterly surge of 37.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for AES Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for AES stock, with a simple moving average of -3.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AES Corp. (AES) by analysts is $22.07, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 666.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of AES was 8.12M shares.

AES) stock’s latest price update

AES Corp. (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has plunge by -3.54relation to previous closing price of 19.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Clean energy stocks have underperformed due to rising interest rates, creating a buying opportunity for investors in AES. AES exceeded market expectations in Q3 earnings and raised its 2023 EPS forecast. AES is focused on decarbonization, aiming to exit coal entirely by 2025 and has a strong position in renewable energy.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AES Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, AES Corp. saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Mendoza Tish, who sale 21,594 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Dec 13. After this action, Mendoza Tish now owns 167,261 shares of AES Corp., valued at $409,206 using the latest closing price.

AES CORP, the 10% Owner of AES Corp., sale 7,087,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AES CORP is holding 0 shares at $156,279,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AES Corp. stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -12.71, with -1.38 for asset returns.

Based on AES Corp. (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, AES Corp. (AES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.