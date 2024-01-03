Understanding the 8.31% Volatility Levels of Lightwave Logic Inc’s (LWLG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has gone down by -14.81% for the week, with a 15.58% rise in the past month and a 8.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.31% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.80% for LWLG’s stock, with a -17.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 116.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LWLG on January 03, 2024 was 649.73K shares.

LWLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) has decreased by -7.63 when compared to last closing price of 4.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that management has been invited to attend the ROTH MKM New York Technology Conference, the ROTH MKM Deer Valley Conference and the Sequire Puerto Rico Investor Summit, taking place November 15 th, December 14-15 th and January 24 th respectively.

LWLG Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Dec 13. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 179,128 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc, valued at $350,528 using the latest closing price.

Bucchi Ronald A, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Bucchi Ronald A is holding 81,749 shares at $128,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67. Equity return is now at value -65.93, with -61.13 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.