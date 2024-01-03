Understanding the 10.65% Volatility Levels of Altice USA Inc’s (ATUS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen a 18.45% increase in the past week, with a 39.57% gain in the past month, and a 0.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.32% for ATUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATUS is $4.33, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for ATUS is 389.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on January 03, 2024 was 4.54M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) has dropped by -1.23 compared to previous close of 3.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-12-29 that Here’s our daily look at three charts tied to recent news-driven price moves, with key technical levels to watch.

ATUS Trading at 28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares surge +40.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +18.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.