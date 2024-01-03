Understanding the 1.60% Volatility Levels of Qualcomm, Inc.’s (QCOM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, QCOM stock has gone down by -2.27%, with a monthly gain of 8.66% and a quarterly surge of 26.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Qualcomm, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for QCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) is $140.02, which is -$0.21 below the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on January 03, 2024 was 8.28M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.04 in relation to its previous close of 144.63. However, the company has experienced a -2.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Qualcomm (QCOM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $132 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.30. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who sale 12,972 shares at the price of $140.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, ROGERS ALEXANDER H now owns 28,472 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $1,822,535 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $134.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 4,450 shares at $134,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+55.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 37.07, with 14.67 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.