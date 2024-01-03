UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.18 in relation to previous closing price of 30.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that Some leading economists think that a U.S. recession is on the way in the new year. The S&P 500 usually declines significantly during recessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UBS Group AG (UBS) is $30.74, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 2.84B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBS on January 03, 2024 was 3.32M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stock saw an increase of -6.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.57% and a quarterly increase of 22.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for UBS Group AG (UBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for UBS’s stock, with a 26.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBS Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.64. In addition, UBS Group AG saw -5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 43.77, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UBS Group AG (UBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.