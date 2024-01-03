U Power Ltd (UCAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 7.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCAR on January 03, 2024 was 4.26M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

UCAR) stock’s latest price update

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a -4.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that U Power Limited is a risky investment in the Chinese automotive industry, lacking tangible evidence to justify its high valuation. The company’s financial health is concerning, with net losses and negative cash flows, raising doubts about its ability to sustain growth. U Power faces intense competition and supply chain risks while also being vulnerable to changes in Chinese regulations or geopolitical fallout.

UCAR’s Market Performance

UCAR’s stock has fallen by -4.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -88.46% and a quarterly drop of -95.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.32% for U Power Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.55% for UCAR stock, with a simple moving average of -95.99% for the last 200 days.

UCAR Trading at -89.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -88.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR fell by -4.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2773. In addition, U Power Ltd saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-721.51 for the present operating margin

-64.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Ltd stands at -589.03. The total capital return value is set at -21.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.91.

Based on U Power Ltd (UCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.86. Total debt to assets is 12.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U Power Ltd (UCAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.