Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 16.20x. The 36-month beta value for TCOM is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TCOM is 660.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on January 03, 2024 was 4.24M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.24relation to previous closing price of 35.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Investor confidence in China has been shaken, but there are still opportunities for traders in the equity market. Trip.com is a promising long-term investment in China’s online travel industry, and is likely heading higher within 12 months. The normalization of the travel industry in China is expected in 2024, and Trip.com is well-positioned to benefit from the rebound.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM’s stock has risen by 7.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.79% and a quarterly rise of 9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.40% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

TCOM Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.09. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.