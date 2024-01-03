Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS)’s stock price has increased by 60.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a 43.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that Trinity Place (NYSEMKT: TPHS ) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the real estate holding company announced a forbearance agreement update. This news comes from a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPHS is -0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TPHS is 31.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPHS on January 03, 2024 was 85.20K shares.

TPHS’s Market Performance

TPHS stock saw an increase of 43.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.15% and a quarterly increase of -49.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.03% for Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.95% for TPHS stock, with a simple moving average of -55.16% for the last 200 days.

TPHS Trading at -24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPHS rose by +47.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1391. In addition, Trinity Place Holdings Inc saw 65.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPHS starting from Messinger, Matthew, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Apr 14. After this action, Messinger, Matthew now owns 2,049,658 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Messinger, Matthew, the President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, purchase 404 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Messinger, Matthew is holding 2,049,254 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.55 for the present operating margin

-4.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Place Holdings Inc stands at -48.13. The total capital return value is set at -2.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.79. Equity return is now at value -202.01, with -13.45 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS), the company’s capital structure generated 950.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 84.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 950.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.