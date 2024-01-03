Trading Update: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock Endures 5.63% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has seen a 17.36% increase in the past week, with a 21.58% gain in the past month, and a 35.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for CTMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.96% for CTMX’s stock, with a 10.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CTMX is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CTMX is $2.61, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for CTMX is 65.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for CTMX on January 03, 2024 was 222.59K shares.

CTMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) has increased by 9.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-21 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer, and chairman, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.60 based on the research report published on November 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTMX Trading at 27.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +19.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX rose by +17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4590. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 13,551 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Dec 20. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 454,704 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, valued at $18,710 using the latest closing price.

ROWLAND LLOYD A, the General Counsel of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,077 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that ROWLAND LLOYD A is holding 97,996 shares at $5,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.13 for the present operating margin

+88.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc stands at -186.82. The total capital return value is set at -431.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -557.04. Equity return is now at value -4417.92, with -4.55 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.