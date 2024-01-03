Trading Update: Alcoa Corp (AA) Stock Endures 5.02% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Alcoa Corp (AA) has gone down by -1.36% for the week, with a 24.01% rise in the past month and a 15.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.02% for AA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.41% for AA’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AA is also noteworthy at 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AA is $30.48, which is -$2.83 below than the current price. The public float for AA is 176.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. The average trading volume of AA on January 03, 2024 was 5.85M shares.

AA) stock’s latest price update

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 34.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-27 that PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s X handle @Alcoa at www.X.com/Alcoa. A conference call to discuss the financial result.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $29 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AA Trading at 23.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.65. In addition, Alcoa Corp saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corp, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corp stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -17.71, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corp (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Alcoa Corp (AA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.