Toast Inc (TOST) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Toast Inc (TOST) has gone down by -0.44% for the week, with a 21.45% rise in the past month and a -1.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.09% for TOST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.44% for TOST’s stock, with a -5.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TOST is 356.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on January 03, 2024 was 9.17M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has decreased by -1.10 when compared to last closing price of 18.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that Toast has doubled its customer base since its IPO in 2021. Amazon’s retail and cloud businesses gradually recovered over the past year.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $18 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TOST Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.95. In addition, Toast Inc saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who sale 390,856 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L now owns 0 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $6,671,912 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc, sale 58,000 shares at $16.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 47,320 shares at $981,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.