The Volatility of Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s (XLO) Stock: A 8.08% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has gone up by 8.08% for the week, with a -36.12% drop in the past month and a -72.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.35% for XLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.82% for XLO’s stock, with a -76.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XLO is -0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XLO is 13.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On January 03, 2024, XLO’s average trading volume was 55.92K shares.

XLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) has increased by 4.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review progress across its pipeline of tumor-activated molecules, including Phase 1/2 clinical data for XTX202, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered, beta-gamma IL-2, which will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from November 1-5, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XLO Trading at -55.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares sank -44.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLO rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6939. In addition, Xilio Therapeutics Inc saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XLO

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.57. Equity return is now at value -90.85, with -69.04 for asset returns.

Based on Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.96. Total debt to assets is 14.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.