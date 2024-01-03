The Volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) Stock: A -12.14% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, UPST stock has gone down by -12.14%, with a monthly gain of 44.99% and a quarterly surge of 40.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Upstart Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for UPST’s stock, with a 28.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPST is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 9 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for UPST is 72.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 42.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on January 03, 2024 was 8.36M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) has plunged by -5.04 when compared to previous closing price of 40.86, but the company has seen a -12.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that After experiencing incredible growth in the pandemic, times for Upstart have been tough lately, with revenues plummeting and earnings turning negative. While the business is now in the process of stabilizing and despite the share price experiencing positive momentum, Upstart’s operative performance was clearly inferior to most of its competitors. In my view, Upstart has developed a great technology and amid interest rates having probably reached the initial phase of a downward cycle, the stock is a BUY at setbacks.

UPST Trading at 24.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +19.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.88. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Darling Scott, who sale 672 shares at the price of $46.23 back on Dec 27. After this action, Darling Scott now owns 172,527 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $31,063 using the latest closing price.

Darling Scott, the Chief Legal Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 2,043 shares at $45.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Darling Scott is holding 172,527 shares at $92,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -37.22, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.