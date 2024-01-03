The 9.69% Simple Moving Average of CSX Corp.’s (CSX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CSX stock has gone down by -0.03%, with a monthly gain of 7.18% and a quarterly surge of 13.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for CSX Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CSX Corp. (CSX) by analysts is $36.23, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 1.97B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of CSX was 12.52M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 34.67. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that CSX Corporation continues to perform well and reward investors with consistent dividend growth and aggressive buybacks. The railroad industry, including CSX, is positioned for growth due to enhanced service levels, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements. Despite economic challenges, CSX demonstrates resilience with positive trends in core volume and a focus on market share gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CSX Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, CSX Corp. saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.95 for the present operating margin

+39.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corp. stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corp. (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, CSX Corp. (CSX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.