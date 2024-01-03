The -26.53% Simple Moving Average of ATRenew Inc ADR’s (RERE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has gone down by -3.33% for the week, with a -2.79% drop in the past month and a -24.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.28% for RERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for RERE’s stock, with a -26.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RERE is at -0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RERE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for RERE on January 03, 2024 was 415.74K shares.

RERE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) has dropped by -9.37 compared to previous close of 1.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeremy Ji – Director of Corporate Development & IR Kerry Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Rex Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Weiting Tang – Goldman Sachs Xiaoxin Chen – CICC Joyce Ju – Bank of America Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to ATRenew Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RERE Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7185. In addition, ATRenew Inc ADR saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.81 for the present operating margin

+8.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATRenew Inc ADR stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.51. Equity return is now at value -45.59, with -36.39 for asset returns.

Based on ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.99. Total debt to assets is 4.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.